NYSC extends service of 10 corps members, two to repeat exercise

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau State has extended the service year of 10 corps members and remobilised two others for abscondment and absenteeism during their service year.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Caroline Embu, disclosed this in Jos on Thursday at the official passing out ceremony of the 2020 Batch B Stream 1 of the scheme.

Embu said 10 corps members would have their service year extended to various periods for absenteeism and abscondment, while two other corps members had already been remobilised to repeat the service in another state with half allowances, for absenting themselves from their respective places of primary assignment for over three months.

Also, she disclosed that six corps members would be given State Awards for their outstanding performances during their service.

The state coordinator commended the successfully discharged corps members for making an impact in their host communities and urged them to be good ambassadors of the Corps even as they had completed their service.

Meanwhile, she enjoined the corps members not to embark on night trips due to the challenges associated with such journeys and advised them to end their trips once it was night.

A total number of 1,320 corps members of the 2020 Batch B Stream 1 deployed to the state were successfully discharged at the ceremony.

