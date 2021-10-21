Metro
NYSC extends service of 10 corps members, two to repeat exercise
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau State has extended the service year of 10 corps members and remobilised two others for abscondment and absenteeism during their service year.
The State Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Caroline Embu, disclosed this in Jos on Thursday at the official passing out ceremony of the 2020 Batch B Stream 1 of the scheme.
Embu said 10 corps members would have their service year extended to various periods for absenteeism and abscondment, while two other corps members had already been remobilised to repeat the service in another state with half allowances, for absenting themselves from their respective places of primary assignment for over three months.
Also, she disclosed that six corps members would be given State Awards for their outstanding performances during their service.
READ ALSO: NYSC warns corps members against amending their trousers
The state coordinator commended the successfully discharged corps members for making an impact in their host communities and urged them to be good ambassadors of the Corps even as they had completed their service.
Meanwhile, she enjoined the corps members not to embark on night trips due to the challenges associated with such journeys and advised them to end their trips once it was night.
A total number of 1,320 corps members of the 2020 Batch B Stream 1 deployed to the state were successfully discharged at the ceremony.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...