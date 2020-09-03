NYSC launches anti-corruption unit to prosecute fraudulent ex-corps members

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) both present and past found culpable of fraudulent acts will be prosecuted as the scheme launches its anti-corruption unit.

The Director-General of the scheme, Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this at the inauguration of the NYSC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The management of the scheme has intensified efforts at ensuring that any sort of infringement on the provisions of its enabling laws is prevented through the enforcement of it general operational guidelines,” he said.

The DG stressed that the scheme will not show leniency with anyone found guilty while he charged the newly inducted team to exude diligence in accordance with the provisions of the ICPC laws to rid corruption to its minimum.

“Therefore, those who attempt to illegally participate in the programme of the scheme or had participated in the past through fraudulent means will be prosecuted when discovered.

“It must also be noted that the scheme will not entertain any request for respite or leniency by those who deliberately participate illegally in its programme and are seeking restitution for their past fraudulent acts.

Mr Ibrahim noted that complicits of such crime will also be made to face the law.

“We will always allow the law to take its course on such matters through the prosecution of such persons and organisations/institutions who aided and abetted them.”

