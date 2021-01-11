NYSC member stripped, arrested for alleged murder

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, Princess Odume, has been arrested by the police after she allegedly hacked her male friend to death with a machete in Uyo on Sunday.

The NYSC member, a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka was beaten and stripped naked by a mob before she was taken away by the police.

The NYSC member was said to have been caught trying to jump over the fence with the cutlass.

A source, who said he spoke with the corps member at the police custody, said the NYSC member claimed the slain man “tried to rape her and that she attacked him in self-defence.”

“She went to the boy’s house. If it were her house, it would have been a better case (for her),” the source said.

Another source, a Facebook user, who was at the scene of the incident, posted on his timeline: “She was accused of killing a young guy early this morning at Abak Road. I saw a large crowd gathered at Abak Road by Afaha Offot so I ran there. Lo and behold, this young lady was being beaten and stripped totally naked.

Read also: NYSC dismisses report on rising COVID-19 cases in orientation camps

“She was found this morning around 9.30am trying to jump over the fence of a young guy she went for hook-up with. Bloodstains were all over her so she was caught and beaten to stupor and also stripped naked. (I won’t be able to post the video on my timeline because it’s so disgusting).

“She macheted a young guy to death (killed a young man with a machete) this morning whom she went out with. She killed the young guy instantly after several cuts on his stomach and face, but while trying to jump over a fence, she was caught.

“Some bike men (commercial motorcyclists) there said that she used to send them (to get her) weed always, ever since she was deployed to Akwa Ibom for her NYSC (National Youth Service Corps).”

Commenting on the issue, the Akwa Ibom State Police spokesperson Odiko Ogbeche-Macdon, said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Join the conversation

Opinions