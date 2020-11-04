NYSC members to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that all members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would be made to undergo compulsory COVID-19 test before they can access orientation camps.

According to the Director General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, the corps members will be tested using the new antigen-based test, adding that the process of procurement of the antigen-based test was almost complete.

Ihekweazu disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “We will test everyone (corps members) and that will enable us to keep our camps safe and also help us understand what is going on in the rest of the country.”

Read also: Buhari hints on mobilising NYSC members to implement SDGs 2030

The NCDC DG also revealed that the government had launched Infection Prevention and Control call vanguard in all the states, noting that young people interested in IPC were being trained for self-management and self-regulation in the camps as they opened.

Ihekweazu said: “We know that corps members are normally young mobile population. Again, we are counting on not only the young people going to camps but parents; so we need the parents to support young people to do what they have to do.

“We have been working extremely hard over the last two months with NYSC to reopen youth service camps. We have made a lot of progress to ensure that we can do that safely”, he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions