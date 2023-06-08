NYSC, NPC and UNICEF team up to enhance birth registration in Nigeria

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), the National Population Commission (NPC), and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at revolutionizing and enhancing birth registration in Nigeria.

The MoU sighed on Wednesday, is geared towards solidifying the commitment of the three organizations to collaborate and support the digitalized birth registration process in 22 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), according to the the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. YD Ahmed.

Gen. Ahmed who spoke on the collaboration in Abuja, said the “partnership aims to provide a robust framework within which the parties can implement a comprehensive and efficient digitalized birth registration process across Nigeria.”

“The NYSC is honoured to join hands with the NPC and UNICEF in this vital initiative,” Ahmed said.

“Our deployment of 850 corps members as coordinators and supervisors, spread across 22 states and the FCT, will ensure effective monitoring and supervision of the birth registration process.

Read also: Nigeria accounts for 11% of unregistered children in West Africa – UNICEF

“Together, we will strive to achieve comprehensive data collection and availability, supporting increased birth registration coverage in our respective LGAs.”

Also speaking on the partnership, the Chairman of NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra, said the NPC, as a key partner in the project, will play a crucial role in ensuring the success of this partnership.

“We are committed to supporting the recruitment of ad hoc birth registrars at the ward level and ensuring the availability of registration materials to coordinators and supervisors.

“Together, we will generate and analyze digitalised birth registration data at the LGAs and wards, ultimately increasing birth registration coverage.”

On its part, UNICEF, said it will bring its expertise to the table to support the digitalised birth registration services in focus states.

“Our primary focus will be on providing technical assistance and evidence-based interventions,” Cristian Munduate, UNICEF’s representative in Nigeria, said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now