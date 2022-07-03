Metro
NYSC reacts to arrest of corps member for alleged roles in missing voter cards
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has condemned the alleged involvement of a corps member, Orji Nkenna, in electoral misconduct in Osun State.
Police operatives in Osun State on Saturday arrested Nkenna and some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in connection with missing Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.
The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, told journalists in Osogbo that the suspects and others at large manipulated the collection of PVCs at a collection centre in Atakumosa West Local Government Area of the state.
But in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the NYSC described the involvement of the corps member in such an atrocious act as unfortunate.
The statement read: “We have also noted that the case is under investigation, and if found guilty, the law should be invoked accordingly.
”The NYSC, as a responsible youth-moulding organisation, hereby dissociates itself from such unpatriotic acts of the culprits.
READ ALSO:NYSC vows to deal with corp members over raunchy dance in orientation camp
“ All corps members, right from the orientation camps, were always sensitised by NYSC and INEC officials, on their roles during elections, including the statutory sanctions, in case they violated the electoral laws.
”Consequently, any corps member that engages himself in any form of electoral offence, must squarely face the wrath of the law as stipulated in the electoral act.
”NYSC will continue to play its role of promoting the unity and integration of the country as it has been doing in its almost 50 years of existence.
“With the 2023 general elections around the corner, the NYSC will not relent in consolidating the long-existing partnership with INEC, towards ensuring a free, fair, and credible election, to the delight of all Nigerians and the world at large.”
