NYSC threatens to prosecute graduates that refuse mobilization for national service

The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), General Shuaib Ibrahim, said on Thursday the scheme would start prosecuting Nigerian graduates that refuse to be mobilized after completing their studies.

Ibrahim stated this during the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the NYSC and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja.

He cited Section 13 Sub section 1(a) and (b) of the NYSC by-laws which empowers the scheme to prosecute any graduate of university or polytechnic in the country who refuses mobilization for the compulsory one-year service after completion of studies.

The director, who was represented at the forum by the NYSC Director of Legal Services, Barr. Tijjani Ibrahim, said the scheme has been confronting problems in the prosecution of criminal cases.

He stressed that the partnership with NSCDC would address the problems.

