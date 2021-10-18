NYSC warns corps members against amending their trousers

The Gombe State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Ada Imoni, on Monday warned prospective corps members not to slim fit, or cut their pair of trousers to become shorter.

Imoni gave the warning on Monday in a statement titled, ‘2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream I Orientation Course’, giving some directives to the intending corps members in the state.

READ ALSO: NYSC denies manual advising corpers to keep ransom for kidnappers

“Management of the scheme has observed the growing trend of defacement of the NYSC uniform and improper dressing by Corps members. In view of that, Prospective Corps Members are advised not to deface the uniform either by slim fitting, use of rubber band at the helm of the khaki trouser or cutting it to ‘three quarter’. They must be ready to be properly dressed for all occasions and function as leaders of tomorrow and role models to millions of youth in the country,” she said.

Speaking further, Imoni said: “You are to also come prepared to observe the COVID-19 safety measures of regular use of the face mask, washing of hands under running water, and use of alcohol-based sanitizers. With strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures, we can mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus on camp.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now