NYSC warns corps members on criminal activities

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against indulging in criminal activities.

The NYSC Director for Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

The NYSC was reacting to the conviction of a corps member, Christopher Adetuberu, for cybercrime.

The statement read: “While the scheme unreservedly upholds the judgment of the court which doubtlessly will serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians of like minds, it however restates that the action of the convict is not a paradigm for other corps members; therefore does not represent the behavioral disposition of an average corps member.

READ ALSO: ‘Stay away from local politics’, NYSC warns corps members

“Accordingly, management enjoins all corps members to exhibit, at all times, the ideals of patriotism, humility, selfless service, discipline, among others which the Scheme stands for.

“Let it be known that the scheme shall never shield any member of the service corps that falls short of the law.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now