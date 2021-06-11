NYSC will not be scrapped ---Reps Committee | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman House Committee on Youth Development, Mr Yemi Adaramodu, has given assurance that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme would not be scrapped.

Adaramodu gave the assurance at the unveiling of nine books on NYSC and a maiden NYSC film to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the scheme in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that sponsoring a bill for scraping the scheme should not rattle the agency because any member has the right to sponsor bill at the National Assembly.

“But the Speaker, the rest of us, the leadership of the house believe in the scheme and the scheme has come to stay in Nigeria.

“So the scheme is going nowhere, nobody is scrapping it.

READ ALSO: NYSC denies reports DG said corp members can be mobilised for war

“I want to tell you that we are behind you, we are with you, we are for you, once you see us here, you should know that we are together and we are fully with you.

“Mr Speaker even said that I should felicitate the director-general and his team for this task and that he is very interested in getting the books,” Adaramodu said.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of NYSC, had earlier in his address of welcome said that he believed that the documentation of the scheme’s activities would enrich the knowledge of Nigerians.T

“This is based on my belief that such endeavour will enrich the knowledge of Nigerians and non- Nigerians about the scheme.

“It will thereby engender a greater appreciation of its relevance and numerous achievements,” he said.

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions