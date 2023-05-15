Oando among top gainers as market cap rises by N10bn

The Nigerian capital market ended trading with N28.44 trillion equity capitalization on Monday.

The figure was 0.03 percent or N10 billion higher than the N28.43 trillion reported by the bourse last Friday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 16.67 basis points to close at 52,231.29, up from 52,214.62 achieved by the capital market last week.

Investors traded 626.38 million shares valued at N5.59 billion in 6,033 deals on Monday.

However, this fell short of the 1.41 billion shares worth N10.98 billion traded by shareholders in 5,527 deals on Friday.

Oando led the gainers’ list with a N0.55kobo rise in share price moving from N5.55kobo to N6.10kobo per share.

NCR share value was up by N0.25kobo to end trading at N2.81kobo from N2.56kobo per share.

Transcorp gained N0.25kobo to move from N2.59kobo to N2.84kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained N0.15kobo to close at N1.71kobo, above its opening price of N1.56kobo per share.

Julius Berger’s share price was up by N2.50 kobo to move from N28.50 kobo to N31 per share.

CWG topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20kobo to drop from N2.07 to N1.87kobo per share.

NEM’s share price dropped by N0.43kobo to end trading at N4.12kobo from N4.55kobo per share.

Royal Exchange lost 7.41 percent to end trading with N0.50kobo from N0.54kobo per share.

Cutix’s share dropped from N2.42kobo to N2.32kobo per share after losing N0.10kobo during trading.

AIICO lost 3.39 percent to drop from N0.59kobo to N0.57kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 190.85 million shares valued at N530.82 million.

Access Corporation followed with 125.05 million shares worth N1.24 billion.

FBN Holdings sold 79.70 million shares worth N956.47 million.

UBA traded 39.10 million shares valued at N324.29 million, while Royal Exchange sold 27.92 million shares valued at N14.21 million.

