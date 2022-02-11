Oando denies Mele Kyari’s claim, as NNPC moves to sanction adulterated fuel importers

Oando has debunked claims that the oil and gas company imported contaminated Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) into Nigeria, against the country’s fuel standard requirements.

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, the regulator of the Nigerian oil industry, had accused Oando, MRS, Duke Oil and others of importing adulterated fuel into the country.

NNPCL’s allegation was a response to the accusation made against the government agency by MRS, which alleged that the contaminated petrol was imported and distributed by NNPCL.

The confrontation between the market regulator and the oil and gas companies began after fuel sold by retailers were discovered to have Methanol, a substance banned in Nigeria.

Following the discovery of Methanol in the fuel, which was declared substandard based on Nigerian requirements, sales were halted across retailing stations like MRS, causing scarcity of petrol and long queues.

READ ALSO: MRS blames NNPC’s partner, Panama secret firm, Duke Oil, for contaminated fuel

With NNPCL Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, accusing MRS and Oando as importers behind the adulterated fuel, the latter informed investing public in a statement on Friday, that it wasn’t responsible.

Oando said it doesn’t import and the fuel it supplied met the standard set by Nigerian government, following the same line Kyari took about the PMS imported by NNPCL.

“Following media reports listing Oando as one of four importers that supplied methanol-blended Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) into the country, we hereby state that Oando did not import and supply PMS that was adulterated or substandard. The PMS supplied by Oando met Nigeria’s import specification.

“We are committed to working assiduously with the NNPC and industry to identify the root cause(s) of the subsequent contamination of the PMS supplied.

“We want to assure the public that Oando as a responsible corporate citizen would not partake in the importation, distribution, or marketing of substandard petroleum products.” Oando said in the statement signed by its Company Secretary, Ayotola Jagun.

Kyari had stated that the company involved in the importation of the methanol fuel will be investigated and sanctioned accordingly by the government, and President Muhammadu Buhari has also called for their punishment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now