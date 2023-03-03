Oando, Unity Bank among losers, as stock market reports sluggish growth

Nigerian bourse saw the market capitalisation appreciates by 0.01 per cent to close at N30.33 trillion on Friday, slightly above Thursday’s N30.32 trillion.

The sluggish growth is reflected in the All-Share Index which gained 9.54 basis points to rise from 55,670.24 ASI to 55,679.78 ASI.

Friday’s trading session closed with investors exchanging 730.60 million shares, worth N2 billion, in 3,532 deals.

This indicates a sell-off on the exchange floor when compared to the 206.11 million shares traded in 4,385 deals, worth N3.25 billion, on Thursday.

Academy led the gainers’ list with an N0.11kobo rise in share price to move from N1.16kobo to N1.27kobo per share.

Neimeth gained N0.13kobo to move from N1.45kobo to N1.58kobo per share.

FlourMill share value was up by N1.50kobo to end trading at N33.50kobo from N32 per share.

Sovereign Insurance gained 3.70 per cent to close at N0.28kobo, above its opening price of N0.27kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance share traded upward by 2.27 per cent to rise from N0.44kobokobo to N0.45kobo per share.

Oando topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.36kobo to drop from N4.99kobo to N4.63kobo per share.

Wapic share price dropped by 6.82 per cent to end trading at N0.41kobo from N0.44kobo per share.

Unity Bank lost 5.26 per cent to end trading with N0.54kobo from N0.57kobo per share.

Chams’ share dropped from N0.26kobo to N0.25kobo per share after losing 3.85 per cent during trading.

Sterling Bank lost 3.23 per cent to drop from N1.55kobo to N1.50kobo per share.

Chams led the day’s trading with 571.05 million shares valued at N125.77 million.

Sterling Bank traded 43.22 million shares worth N65.46 million.

Zenith Bank sold 16.69 million shares worth N443.14 million.

Transcorp followed with 10.98 million shares valued at N14.24 million, while AIICO traded 8.36 million shares valued at N4.96 million.

