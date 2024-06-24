Entertainment
OAP Dotun hits back at critics over advice to musicians
Nigerian on-air-personality, Dotun has fired back at critics who slammed him for advising musicians against releasing songs this week.
The OAP had in a post on his official X account (formerly Twitter), cautioned entertainers not to release any songs this week due to music star, David Adeleke aka Davido’s wedding.
He noted that there would be massive traction this week as Davido ties the knot with Chioma on Tuesday.
‘‘No release your song today, Monday till the end of the week o!… You know why.’’ Dotun wrote on X.
However, his advice did not sit well with some X users who told him to keep his advice to himself.
READ ALSO:OAP Dotun reacts to Lead British School bullying video, says he was a victim in secondary school
One X user @King_Hillz wrote; ‘‘Nor do any activity this week, nor host any events. Nothing at all. Let’s all wait after the wedding? Una dey reason at all? A big artiste getting married and so? No one should go about their daily jobs of releasing their songs or what have you?
Another X user @ayinde21 wrote: ‘‘Let everyone do what makes them happy. Keep your advice.’’
In his reply to the shades targeted at him for his advice on social media, Dotun:‘ Shout from now till tomorrow, no one asked you not to. It’s logic over emotion besides why test your strength when you can test your mind.
“You sound more like a town crier than a music enthusiast. Read more about music engagements. No be by noise.’’ Dotun fired back at his online critics.
