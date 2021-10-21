OAP Dotun suggests Falz, Macaroni, Yesufu, others set up political party

Nigerian media personality, OAP Dotun, real name Adedotun Ojuolape Kayode has admonished five notable Nigerian socialites, namely; singer Falz, comedian and actor Mr. Macaroni, music entrepreneur DJ Switch, social activist Aisha Yesufu and social media influencer Rinu Oduala to form a political party.

Dotun published the opinion on his social media page on Wednesday, October 20, a day set aside in commemoration of the #EndSARS anniversary.

Read also: ‘#ENDSARS an emblem of Nigerians’ resistance to your misrule,’ PDP tells Buhari

He wrote;

It will be a good feat, if these guys;

Falz

Mr Macaroni

Rinu

Aisha Yesufu

DJ Switch can be part of this system by forming a political party that represents the youths. This strength gathered over time can shake many things collectively. We need a candidate.

Do you agree?”

