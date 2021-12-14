Entertainment
OAP Moet Abebe exposes colleagues who fight for the same men
Media personality, Moet Abebe has stated that most of her colleagues fight over the same men, gigs and sponsors.
In a post shared via her Instagram Stories, the OAP said those are the reasons she has maintained a safe distance from her colleagues.
“I’m as real as real can be. With me is what you see is what you get. I see things for what they are. This is what this industry has taught me. Don’t lose yourself in all the sauce, don’t be deceived by all the fake smiles and pleasantries,” she wrote.
The media personality finally issued a stern warning to everyone involved, advising them to stay away from her.
Moet Abebe continued:
“Me I dey my lane, all these media girls unite, radio girls hang out, you dey see me for there? Nope. Why? Because it is all smoke and mirrors. People fighting for the same men, gigs and sponsors.”
