OAP Moet Abebe reveals why her engagement failed

Versatile Nigerian on-air personality Laura Monyeazo Abebe popularly known as Moet Abebe has disclosed why her engagement failed despite giving it her all.

The video jockey cum actress who opened up during an emotional interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo revealed that her ex-partner was violent and abusive.

Moet Abebe who bravely shared her painful experience and the factors that led to the end of her relationship also disclosed that she no longer believes in the institution of marriage.

She said; “I could have been a married woman right now. I was engaged, but it didn’t work out. Also, it was a violent relationship. And I realised that is not what I want for myself.

“I was in a violent relationship for about two and a half years. It wasn’t even a thing that someone would have to come and drag me out of the relationship, I need to sort of realise that no more, this cannot be you loving yourself.

”You being here means that you don’t want the best for yourself. And that was how I left the relationship.” Moet added.

