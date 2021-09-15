OAP Toke Makinwa bares thoughts on why attractive men date ‘ugly’ women

Controversial Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has made attempts to explain why she thinks most attractive men are in a relationship with women that she perceives as ugly.

She stated in a recent episode of her vlog that most handsome men rarely ask beautiful women out on a date because they think they are bombarded with affection from other men.

Toke further opined that ‘ugly’ women are asked out more often because of the ‘inner beauty’ that they possess. She stated that these women have the propensity to maintain a relationship with their character and personality, while the beautiful ones are perceived as either being too busy or uptight.

In the concluding part of the episode, Makinwa admonished men to approach more beautiful women and make their intentions known. Toke also mentioned that she ‘wished she was born ugly.’

