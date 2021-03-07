OAP Toke Makinwa explains why society should desist from age-shaming a woman into marriage | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
OAP Toke Makinwa explains why society should desist from age-shaming a woman into marriage
Outspoken media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to reveal why it is important to never age-shame a woman into marriage.
In a Twitter thread, the On-air personality stated that women should be allowed to live the way they want and settle down when they desire.
She mentioned that women should never be pressured to get married before the age of 40. Toke opined that there should be no threshold for finding true love.
Here is what she wrote on Twitter;
“When did growing older become an insult???
Like, Nigerians will use everything to insult you.
Don’t go and marry, you can’t keep a man, don’t go and born, keep cruising till you reach 40 like is 40 the deadline???
I’m not understanding.”
Read also: Media personality, Toke Makinwa aims to become a billionaire at 40
In the latter part of her post, the media personality stated that 40 is the new 20, therefore women should be allowed to live on their own terms.
Her final paragraph reads;
“Everyone will age, 40 is the new 20.
The next time you want to age shame anyone remember that you will age too or do you want to die young???”
