OAP Toke Makinwa not ruling out marriage again, even as fourth wife

Published

4 hours ago

on

Chatterbox media personality, Toke Makinwa, has declared her readiness to remarry into a polygamous home.

Toke, who spoke in the recent episode of her podcast, Toke Moments, said she would consider marriage again as a second, third, or fourth wife if the opportunity presents itself.

“At this point in my life, if I have the opportunity to marry again, as a second, third, fourth, or fifth wife, I will think about it,” she admitted to her guest on the show.

The OAP once painstakingly listed the red flags she would never ignore in a relationship with the opposite sex.

READ ALSO: Portable begs Osupa for forgiveness after his arrest for defamation

Toke, who opened up on her list in an interview with Madame Joyce, said that one of the red flags she looks out for are guys that run their ex-girlfriend’s down.

“If I meet a guy who runs his ex-girlfriend down, he’s never going to hear from me again. If I meet a guy who talks about his ex-girlfriend consistently, he’s still not over her, and he won’t hear from me.

‘‘If I meet a guy who makes comparisons to where he’s coming from, he’s never going to hear from me,” she added.

