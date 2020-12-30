OAP Toolz demands harsher punishment for those who wrongly accuse others of rape

Radio personality, Tolu Oniru popularly known as OAP Toolz has demanded harsher punishment for those who falsely accuse others of rape.

The BEAT FM radio presenter who made the call in a series of tweets via her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, said that It’s disgusting and downright evil to falsely accuse someone of such a barbaric crime.

According to her, when such allegations hit social media or blogs, the noise after the initial accusation is so much louder than when the accusation is proven to be false.

Toolz wrote thus; “As someone who is deeply against sexual assault in any form, (in fact I would gladly vote for rapists to be castrated with no anesthetic) I think it’s time to make sure people who falsely accuse others of sexual assault face harsher penalties.

“It’s disgusting and downright evil to falsely accuse someone of such a barbaric crime out of revenge or anIt’sther reason. Its also a huge slap in the face for real victims.

READ ALSO: Toolz finally picks wedding date

“When these situations hit social media or the blogs, the noise after the initial accusation is so much louder than when the accusation is proven to be false. Unfortunately the aftermath of this is that you have an innocent person with an irreversibly damaged reputation.

“How many blogs actually make sure they correct their initial story?

“As a mum of 2 boys, who will be taught the importance of consent, I’ve thought about how damaging a false accusation could be for them (God forbid that ever happens) Lastly, should people be able to anonymously accuse someone of sexual assault?,” she rhetorically.

The comment of the mother of two who is married to Captain Tunde Demuren (Co-owner of defunct Empire Music Entertainment EME), comes on the heels of false rape accusations which has riddled the entertainment industry in recent times.

Join the conversation

Opinions