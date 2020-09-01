OAU denies report it is planning to resume

Authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, on Tuesday, rejected reports that it was planning to reopen.

A circular purportedly issued by the university’s Registrar on plans to reopen the institution went viral on social media at the weekend.

However, in a statement titled: “ OAU Yet to Resume,” and signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, the management said the Federal Government that shut the institution in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic had not reversed the order.

The statement read: “The university management wishes to officially inform our students at all levels, their parents and guardians, that the said circular is fake and malicious both in content and context and it should be disregarded in its entirety.

“Obafemi Awolowo University is a Federal Government-owned institution and the instruction to go on recess in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, in the month of March 2020, by the Federal Government has not been reversed.

“Accordingly, we want to use this medium to urge our students to remain calm, and await authentic information from the university management as soon as the Federal Government gives the go-ahead to reopen the university.”

