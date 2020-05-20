OAU secures NUC’s full accreditation for Law, Dentistry, others

The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, said on Wednesday the National Universities Commission (NUC) had given full accreditation to all the academic programmes in the Faculties of Law, Dentistry, Basic Medical Sciences and Social Sciences in the institution.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju, who disclosed this in a statement in Ile-Ife, said the NUC had fully accredited all the programmes.

He said the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, commended the NUC for ensuring that all academic programmes run by the universities in the country are of international standards.

Olanrewaju said: “With the latest accreditation of 42 undergraduate programmes, all the 107 programmes in the university are now accredited.”

