OAU student dies after falling inside septic tank

A 100-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, died on Wednesday after she fell into a septic tank at one of the school’s hostels.

The deceased, Heritage Ajibola, was a student of the Linguistics and African Languages Department at the institution.

The university’s Students’ Union President, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan, who confirmed the incident in a statement said: “This incident is highly unfortunate. The Union mourns her. May her soul rest in peace. May God give her family, friends and course mates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

