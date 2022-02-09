Metro
OAU student dies after falling inside septic tank
A 100-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, died on Wednesday after she fell into a septic tank at one of the school’s hostels.
The deceased, Heritage Ajibola, was a student of the Linguistics and African Languages Department at the institution.
READ ALSO: OAU student slumps, dies while playing football
The university’s Students’ Union President, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan, who confirmed the incident in a statement said: “This incident is highly unfortunate. The Union mourns her. May her soul rest in peace. May God give her family, friends and course mates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...