Oba of Benin bans head of servants for alleged fraud, impersonation

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has banned a former Omuada (head of servants) in his palace, Roland Ogbebor, for allegedly posing as the second in command to the king and also engaging in other sacrilegious acts.

Roland was also said to have been involved in land grabbing, extortion, intimidation and fraud since he was relieved of his post by His Royal Majesty.

In a statement in Benin City on Tuesday, to announce the formal banning of the Omuada on behalf of the Benin Monarch, the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC) Mr Frank Irabor, said the ban is “extended to his participation at all Oba Palace traditional establishments and functions, including spiritual groups, activities, festivals, shrines and, oguedion in the Benin Kingdom.”

According to Irabor, since his suspension as the Omuada, Ogbebor has been acting “as a wolf in sheep clothing and a trickster”

Irabor noted that the former Omuada was also involved in what he described as an “abominable and sacrilegious” act of parading himself as the second in command to His Royal Majesty.

He said: “Furthermore, he paraded himself as deputizing for Palace Authority to the extent of being addressed in an abominable manner as the second in command to His Royal Majesty. This is sacrilege and abomination, punishable by customary laws of our tradition.

“He has also behaved in treacherous ways to the Throne that is akin to being a traitor. He has been able to do this by disguising himself as a wolf in sheep clothing and a confidence trickster. He believed that his services to the Throne were indispensable.”

While stating that an overhauling of the palace administrative system to put an end to such act exhibited by Ogbebor is ongoing, Irabor urged members of the public who may have issues with Ogbebor that has to do with land grabbing to report to concerned security agencies copying the palace.

“Any person or village or community that has an issue with Roland especially on land grabbing, extortion, intimidation, impersonation and fraud, is strongly advised to send written complaints to the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, or the Police, or Department of State Services and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, copying Benin Traditional Council,” he added.

