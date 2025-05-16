Oba of Benin deposes community priest over land grabbing, extortion

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has formally deposed Ovbokhan Igbinovia, the traditional priest of Okhuoromi community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, over alleged acts of land grabbing, extortion, and unlawful demolition of private property.

The action was taken following a review by the palace of the priest’s conduct, which was deemed a gross violation of Benin customs and traditions.

Announcing the decision on behalf of the monarch, the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, addressed elders of the Okhuoromi community, led by their Odionwere (village head), Pa. Oghagbon Edosomwan, who has now been mandated to oversee the affairs of the community in place of the deposed priest.

Chief Idah, accompanied by the Oyeoba of Benin, Chief Isaac Oyeoba, and the Ogua of Benin, Chief Uyi Okungbowa, delivered a stern warning to community members during the address, noting that any defiance of the monarch’s directive would attract serious consequences.

“Anyone who contravened the directive will incur the wrath of the law and ancestors,” Chief Idah stated.

Oba Ewuare II made it clear that the Benin Royal Throne does not condone illegality or support criminal behavior, and that the palace distances itself from the acts committed by the former priest.

He urged the people of Okhuoromi to remain peaceful and refrain from retaliation or violence.

The monarch also offered reassurance to victims of the alleged land grabbing and extortion, pledging that justice would be delivered.

“The Benin throne does not support acts of lawlessness and criminality under any guise,” the Oba declared, stressing that all those affected by the actions of the deposed priest and his collaborators will be duly heard.

To this end, Oba Ewuare II disclosed that designated palace chiefs will conduct further investigations to assess the extent of the harm done in the community.

He called on those with complaints to submit verifiable evidence. “Individuals with such claims should channel their complaints with pictorial video evidence to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

