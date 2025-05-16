Connect with us

Metro

Oba of Benin deposes community priest over land grabbing, extortion

Published

2 days ago

on

Oba of Benin speaks on covid-19

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has formally deposed Ovbokhan Igbinovia, the traditional priest of Okhuoromi community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, over alleged acts of land grabbing, extortion, and unlawful demolition of private property.

The action was taken following a review by the palace of the priest’s conduct, which was deemed a gross violation of Benin customs and traditions.

Announcing the decision on behalf of the monarch, the Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, addressed elders of the Okhuoromi community, led by their Odionwere (village head), Pa. Oghagbon Edosomwan, who has now been mandated to oversee the affairs of the community in place of the deposed priest.

Chief Idah, accompanied by the Oyeoba of Benin, Chief Isaac Oyeoba, and the Ogua of Benin, Chief Uyi Okungbowa, delivered a stern warning to community members during the address, noting that any defiance of the monarch’s directive would attract serious consequences.

Read also: ‘I serve demons, I don’t forgive those who offend me’, female police officer warns haters (Video)

“Anyone who contravened the directive will incur the wrath of the law and ancestors,” Chief Idah stated.

Oba Ewuare II made it clear that the Benin Royal Throne does not condone illegality or support criminal behavior, and that the palace distances itself from the acts committed by the former priest.

He urged the people of Okhuoromi to remain peaceful and refrain from retaliation or violence.

The monarch also offered reassurance to victims of the alleged land grabbing and extortion, pledging that justice would be delivered.

“The Benin throne does not support acts of lawlessness and criminality under any guise,” the Oba declared, stressing that all those affected by the actions of the deposed priest and his collaborators will be duly heard.

To this end, Oba Ewuare II disclosed that designated palace chiefs will conduct further investigations to assess the extent of the harm done in the community.

He called on those with complaints to submit verifiable evidence. “Individuals with such claims should channel their complaints with pictorial video evidence to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

eighteen − 5 =


 

Investigations

Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations4 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...