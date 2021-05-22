 Oba of Benin frowns at third-party negotiations for return of artifacts | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

News

Oba of Benin frowns at third-party negotiations for return of artifacts

Published

5 mins ago

on

Oba of Benin speaks on covid-19

Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has expressed displeasure that some groups of individuals, using pseudo names, are negotiating the recovery of stolen Benin artworks on behalf of the throne.

The Oba made this known on Friday in his palace in Benin, when Dr. Andreas Görgen, the Director-General of the Directorate of Culture and Communications of the German Embassy in Nigeria, led a German delegation on a tour of the Oba’s palace in Benin.

The Benin Traditional ruler frowned at the development, saying that the palace would not fold its hands to see such abominable development take place.

According to the Oba, prestigious Benin artefacts were largely looted from the Oba’s palace during the invasion of 1897 by British and other foreign nations.

Read also: British University to return looted bronze sculpture depicting Oba of Benin

He said “These artefacts should be returned to the original owner,” insisting that no third party must negotiate or receive the materials on behalf of the Benin kingdom.

Ewuare said that the Benin artworks have deep spiritual, traditional and cultural significance to the kingdom.

He noted that when returned, they would boost the tourism sector in the state.

“The throne will collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including the Oba Ewaure foundation and the government, in the struggle to recover all the Benin looted artefacts from various countries” the monarch noted.

In his response, Görgen told the traditional ruler that the German government acknowledged some objects from Benin in its custody, adding that Berlin is seeking ways with relevant stakeholders, especially with the Oba, on how to return the Benin artworks.

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

FIFA, NFF FIFA, NFF
Sports12 hours ago

FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four

World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
Sports19 hours ago

With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season

Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Sports20 hours ago

Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter

Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Sports2 days ago

Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Sports2 days ago

Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74

Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...

Latest Tech News

Tech18 hours ago

Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Tech2 days ago

Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Tech3 days ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech4 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech5 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech7 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...