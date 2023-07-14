News
Oba of Benin vists President Tinubu in Aso Rock
The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, on Friday, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.
Though the reason for the meeting is not clear, it is however believed that the visit was to formally congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration as president and to discuss issues related to the Nigerian people.
Read also: NYSC DG warns corps members against violating rules
Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government had earlier appointed the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, as the Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria in May.
During a courtesy visit by the management of the university to the Oba in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olufemi Peters, assured that the university’s fortunes would improve under the new Chancellor.
