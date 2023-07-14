Oba of Benin vists President Tinubu in Aso Rock

The Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Omon’Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpolo Ewuare II, on Friday, paid a visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Though the reason for the meeting is not clear, it is however believed that the visit was to formally congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration as president and to discuss issues related to the Nigerian people.

Read also: NYSC DG warns corps members against violating rules

Ripples Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government had earlier appointed the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, as the Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria in May.

During a courtesy visit by the management of the university to the Oba in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olufemi Peters, assured that the university’s fortunes would improve under the new Chancellor.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now