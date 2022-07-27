Obama features Tems, Burna Boy on his summer playlist

The former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama included the Nigerian music superstars, Tems’ ‘Vibe Out’ and Burna Boy’s smash hit, ‘Last last’ on his summer playlist.

Obama shared the playlist on his Instagram platform on Tuesday, July 26.

”Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”Obama wrote

Check his playlist below.

