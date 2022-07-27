Entertainment
Obama features Tems, Burna Boy on his summer playlist
The former president of the United States of America, Barack Obama included the Nigerian music superstars, Tems’ ‘Vibe Out’ and Burna Boy’s smash hit, ‘Last last’ on his summer playlist.
Obama shared the playlist on his Instagram platform on Tuesday, July 26.
Read also: MICHELE OBAMA: Burna Boy’s song gives me extra workout boost
”Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”Obama wrote
Check his playlist below.
