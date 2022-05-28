Obanikoro loses APC senatorial primary in Lagos

A former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, on Saturday lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Lagos West Senatorial District.

Obanikoro was defeated in the primary held in the district by the former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Idiat Adebule.

The ex-minister’s son, Babajide Obanikoro, also lost the APC ticket for the House of Representatives in the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency on Friday.

The Returning Officer, Emeka Okafor, who announced the election result, said Adebule polled 424 votes to defeat Obanikoro who got 119.

The state’s former Commissioner for Transportation, Kayode Opeifa, recorded four votes.

Okafor said: “We have 557 total votes cast, with 10 invalid votes.

“I hereby declare Dr. Idiat Adebule as the winner of APC Lagos West Senatorial Primary election.”

In her acceptance speech, the ex-deputy governor thanked the party leaders and delegates for their support.

She urged the electorates to give their full support to the party in the 2023 general elections.

She assured the constituents of good representation if elected into the National Assembly next year.

Obanikoro, however, walked out of the venue of the election before the counting of votes was concluded.

