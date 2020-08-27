Obasanjo absent as Buhari hosts Council of State meeting

Former heads of state, General Ibrahim Babangida; Chief Earnest Shonekan and General Abdulsalami Abubakar on Thursday attended the Council of State meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari is chairing the virtual meeting, nearly five months since it was suspended due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was however conspicuously absent at the meeting.

The meeting, which was attended physically by former President Goodluck Jonathan, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari will review security and economic challenges, as well as other issues facing the country.

Also physically attending were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello.

