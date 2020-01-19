Obasanjo absolves self, friend Adebutu from their children’s crashed marriage

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend spoke about the crashed marriage between his son and the daughter of his friend, Chief Kesington Adebutu.

Obasanjo said his son, Olujuwon and his friend’s daughter decided to get ‘married on their own’ and that the duo’s decision to separate from the union was between the two of them and had nothing to do with him and his friend.

Olujuwon had wedded the daughter of his father’s friend in 2017. After about one year the marriage crashed.

After about two years his son and his friend’s daughter went their separate ways, Obasanjo, who spoke when Adebutu was conferred with first honorary member at the 45th President’s Party of Abeokuta Sports Club, clarified that he and his friend had no hand in what led to the crash of the marriage between their children.

“The honoree of today has rendered marvelous services to Egbaland. The Park Inn, which is the old Gateway Hotel, would have still remained in derelict if not for the services, commitment of the honoree.

“One thing you never said about him and I wonder why the citation left that out, you know not too long ago my son and your daughter on their own decided to get married but what happened to their marriage is between them, not between us,” Obasanjo said.

