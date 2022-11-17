Politics
Obasanjo advocates for devolution of powers at Yoruba Elders meeting
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advocated for devolution of powers as the panacea for the myriads of problems facing the country.
Obasanjo who hosted leaders of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, said that the devolution of powers could only be achieved if leaders stand for sincerity, unity, decency, diligence and bluntness on issues.
READ ALSO:Omokri wants Obasanjo’s name on redesigned notes
The former President who also spoke on the agitation for self-determination by the Yorubas, disclosed that he recently understood that what most of the agitators wanted was about devolution of powers.
“When I interviewed 12 persons on their understandings of what restructuring is all about, what I got was different. Some said they want three, four regions.
“Some said they want 12 states. I got to understand that all they were asking for is devolution of powers and this is not too much to ask for,” Obasanjo said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...