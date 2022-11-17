Obasanjo advocates for devolution of powers at Yoruba Elders meeting

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advocated for devolution of powers as the panacea for the myriads of problems facing the country.

Obasanjo who hosted leaders of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Penthouse residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, said that the devolution of powers could only be achieved if leaders stand for sincerity, unity, decency, diligence and bluntness on issues.

The former President who also spoke on the agitation for self-determination by the Yorubas, disclosed that he recently understood that what most of the agitators wanted was about devolution of powers.

“When I interviewed 12 persons on their understandings of what restructuring is all about, what I got was different. Some said they want three, four regions.

“Some said they want 12 states. I got to understand that all they were asking for is devolution of powers and this is not too much to ask for,” Obasanjo said.

