Obasanjo angry with Atiku for opposing third term agenda – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his remark on ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Obasanjo had on Saturday he made a huge mistake picking the PDP presidential candidate as his running mate in the 1999 general elections.

He was elected as the country’s president after defeating Chief Olu Falae of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in that year’s election and ruled the country for eight years.

Obasanjo and Abubakar fell out before the end of their tenure in 2007.

But the Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Walid Jibril, who reacted to the ex-president’s remark at a media briefing in Abuja, said the party would expose Obasanjo’s character if he fails to clarify his statement within 48 hours.

READ ALSO: Choice of Atiku as running mate in 1999 a mistake – Obasanjo

He said Obasanjo was angry with Abubakar for truncating his third term agenda.

Jibril said: “I wish to appeal to former President Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said. Whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.

“Although he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps for truncating his third term agenda. In any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 Insha Allah.”

Insha

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now