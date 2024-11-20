Obasanjo calls for completion of abandoned National Library in Abuja

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday, called for the completion of the National Library in Abuja, which has been abandoned for over 18 years.

Obasanjo made the call when he delivered a goodwill message at the 60th anniversary of the National Library of Nigeria in Abuja.

He described the library as not only a symbol but also a critical necessity.

Recall that the contract for the library, which stands incomplete on Plot 35, Cadastral Business District in the Federal Capital Territory, was awarded to Reynolds Construction Company in 2006 during Obasanjo’s administration. The contract was worth N8.9 billion, with an initial completion period of four years.

Obasanjo said: “As we celebrate this remarkable milestone and embrace new directions, we must also address a pressing challenge: the completion of the National Library of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja.

“The vision for a purpose-built, state-of-the-art national library is not merely a symbolic aspiration; it is a critical necessity for our country. It represents a physical and functional commitment to our collective belief in the transformative power of knowledge in our lives and societies.

“I, therefore, call on all stakeholders – from the government to the private sector and international partners – to prioritise the completion of this vital infrastructure. A fully operational headquarters will serve as a beacon for literacy and learning, a hub for cultural preservation, and a global symbol of Nigeria’s commitment to education and innovation.”

The national librarian, Professor Veronica Anunobi, while outlining the achievements of the library, said: “Since 1974, we have issued 1,000,574 International Standard Book Numbers, as well as 27,755 International Serials Numbers since its inception in 1976.

“A greater push was made this year to fulfil our responsibility in the issuance of International Standard Music Numbers, and we were able to issue numbers for published music scores.”

