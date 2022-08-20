Obasanjo cautions Gbajabiamila, others on Tinubu’s endorsement claim

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday warned supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, over claims on his endorsement.

The former Lagos State governor visited Obasanjo at his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last Wednesday.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who was in the APC’s candidate delegation to the ex-president’s residence declared on Thursday that the meeting between the two leaders had boosted hopes of Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election.

However, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former military ruler faulted what he described as an unauthorised report of the discussion with the ex-governor at the meeting.

He added that statements credited to Tinubu’s supporters about the meeting were unhelpful.

The statement read: “The former president said the discussion during the visit was more ‘brotherly than political,’ and at the request of Bola Tinubu, Chief Obasanjo agreed to no statement from either side.

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing statements on the discussion and those crediting to me statements I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”

