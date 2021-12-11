Obasanjo cautions Yoruba monarchs against adoption of candidates in 2023

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday warned traditional rulers in the South-West against the adoption of candidates for elective positions in 2023.

Obasanjo, who made the call at the conferment of chieftaincy titles on the Director-General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr. Nterenya Sanginga and his wife, Charlotte Kurara, by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at Ile-Ife, Osun State, urged the monarchs to steer clear of politics.

He advised the monarchs to play fatherly roles to every individual seeking political offices, saying the strength of the Yoruba race lies in its diverse political views.

The ex-President said: “I want to advise that as traditional rulers in Yorubaland you must not dabble into partisan politics. Every Yoruba person that comes to you must be blessed and supported. They are all your subjects.

“They will come to you seeking blessings to become governor, Presidents, and senators. Bless them and let them go, don’t direct Yoruba to support or adopt a particular candidate.

“Yoruba people don’t have the same view or go the same direction in politics, which is part of our strength as a race. As far as politics is concerned, even in the pre-independence era in Yorubaland, we have two strong views, the National Council for Nigeria and Cameroon and the Action Group side. Also after independence, we had the same thing with Akintola’s side and Awolowo’s side.

“During the military rule we equally have two sides, we have the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD). Ladoja was part of one side. Please don’t let the politicians add to your burden.

“I even love your forgiven virtue. Those who romance you now never wanted you to ascend the throne of your forefathers. Please Yoruba monarchs should be careful.”

