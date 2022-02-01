News
Obasanjo charges security agents to fish out perpetrators of farm fire incident
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday charged security agents to fish out those behind the burning of his 2,420 hectares of farmland in Howe, Gwer East Local government of Benue State last weekend.
The ex-President in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the incident as a bad development.
He said the state government had assured him that the perpetrators of the act would be brought to justice.
READ ALSO: Obasanjo farm in Benue set ablaze over alleged compensation issues
The statement read: “The ex-President noted that the Benue State government had promised to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and prosecute them.
“He thanked those who had called him to identify with him on the incident.”
