‘Obasanjo, Clark disgraced themselves by endorsing Obi’, Kwankwaso fumes

The presidential flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo and leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, for endorsing the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Kano State Governor, while reacting to the endorsement of Obi, said the two elder statesmen had “disgraced themselves” by endorsing Obi as it was wrong for any person who is considered a statesman to go about endorsing candidates ahead of the February 25 presidential election in Nigeria.

“I want to advise our leaders: they should stop disgracing themselves. We have so much respect for them. If you say you don’t like me, no problem,” Kwankwaso said in Benin City, the Edo State capital, when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki during the flag off of his campaign in the state.

“Some of the people supporting and endorsing Mr A or Mr B, I think it is a big mistake. These are leaders I respect. There is a time in your life when you become real statesman, not a politician.

“I can tell you also that any candidate or party that comes out with the face of ethnicity or the issue of religion, that party, that candidate, I can assure you, has failed that election before it starts,” he said.

The NNPP presidential candidate, however, insisted that the endorsements were “based on religious and ethnic sentiments and will have no effect on the electorate, who are a lot wiser now.”

