Politics
Obasanjo commends INEC use of BVAS for 2023 elections
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has adjudged the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Ogun as smooth and credible.
Obasanjo who voted at about 10.32 a.m at Ward 11, Polling Unit 22, Olushomi Compound, Sokori area of Abeokuta-North, expressed satisfaction at the peaceful and orderly conduct of the polls.
“I think we are getting it through in election in our country.
“One can see things that are encouraging and giving hope for future as far as election is concern, because there are improvements,” he said.
Obasanjo, particularly, commended INEC for the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), saying that technology had improved the voting process.
Read also:Obasanjo’s in-law, John Abebe, jailed seven years for forgery
“I came in and I was checked. I was asked to remove my glasses and the gadget was placed before my face and my picture appeared.
“That is a new one and if that will happen all over the country, I think we are making progress.
“One should encourage and support anything that will help the credibility, integrity and transparency of the electoral process, because credible election is the begining of good governance of any country,” he said
