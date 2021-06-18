Politics
Obasanjo contributed to Nigeria’s crisis, he should mind his utterances —Femi Adesina
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying he contributed to the current chaos in the country and warned that he should mind his utterances.
Adesina stated this on Friday in a piece titled, ‘Nigeria’s Unity And All The Iberiberism’.
He wrote, “The sabre-rattling about Nigeria’s unity and the possibility of disintegration has got to the point of Iberiberism (an Igbo word which could mean stupidity). Some people have no other business than doomsday predictions of a crumbled, collapsed Nigeria, as if they fast and pray for that eventuality.
“When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was President between 1999 and 2007, they predicted that he was going to be the last President of a united Nigeria. It didn’t happen. When Umaru Yar’Adua came, they said he was too sick to hold Nigeria together. The country stood.
“Under Goodluck Jonathan, they said the man was too weak, and different components of the country would soon say, ‘to your tents oh Israel.’ Nigeria survived. And for six years under Muhammadu Buhari, they have not changed their songs.
“The Somaliasation of Nigeria was on the way. The Fulanisation of the country would be the final death knell. But Nigeria lives. It trudges on from day to day, month to month, and will surely survive.”
READ ALSO: Disintegration of Nigeria will produce ‘weak republics’ – Obasanjo
Adesina said although some people dwell on negativity, “some fathers of the land will not fold their hands and see Nigeria go down”.
“Fortunately, we have one of them as President now. The young Muhammadu Buhari spent 30 months on the frontlines as a young army officer, fighting the war of unity. And he has said it: we will not be around and watch Nigeria go down. Never. We will rather speak to insurrectionists in the language they understand.
“And what of Olusegun Obasanjo, a civil war hero. Despite all that he has contributed to the current upheavals by his actions and inactions, words, and bile, he says it is idiotic to wish Nigeria disintegration now. Good. But let us put our money where our mouth is. Let Baba mind his thoughts, and his language,” Adesina added.
Obasanjo, a military head of state from February 1976 to September 1979, was also Nigeria’s democratically elected president between May 1999 and May 2007.
By Victor Uzoho
