Obasanjo demands cancellation of election results in ‘problematic areas’

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday demanded the cancellation of last weekend’s presidential election results where the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioned.

Obasanjo, who made the call in a letter titled: “2023 Nigeria Presidential Election: An Appeal For Caution and Rectification,” and addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, urged the president to avert looming danger by ordering the cancellation of results in all elections that failed integrity test.

He also asked the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to save Nigeria from a disaster waiting to happen.

The ex-president alleged that the election has been compromised following the INEC’s refusal to upload the election results on its platform.

He also accused the politicians of colluding with INEC officials to corrupt the electoral process and steal the mandate of the people against their will.

Obasanjo made the call after the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye led the party agents and officials to walk out of the National Collation Centre in Abuja over alleged over-voting in Ekiti.

He said: “Until last Saturday night, February 25, 2023, the good and noble plan and preparation for the elections seemed to be going well. For the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a lot of money was spent to introduce Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and the Server for immediate transmission of results from polling units.

“ It is no secret that INEC officials, at the operational level, have been allegedly compromised to make what should have worked not work and to revert to the manual transmission of results which is manipulated and the results doctored.

“The Chairman of INEC may claim ignorance but he cannot fold his hands and do nothing when he knows that the election process has been corrupted and most of the results that are brought outside BVAS and Server are not a true reflection of the will of Nigerians who have made their individual choice.

“At this stage, we do not need wittingly or unwittingly to set this country on fire with the greed, irresponsibility and unpatriotic act of those who allegedly gave money to INEC officials for perversion and those who collected the blood money.

“Let me appeal to the Chairman of INEC, if his hands are clean, to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster which is just waiting to happen. If the Chairman can postpone elections four days to the election, he can do everything to rectify the errors of the last two days – no BVAS, no result to be acceptable; and no uploading through Server, no result to be acceptable.”

