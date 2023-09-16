Obasanjo denies meeting with Tinubu at Alake’s birthday reception

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday dismissed reports he met with President Bola Tinubu at the birthday reception of the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Obasanjo was reacting to claims on social media that he met with Tinubu at the monarch’s 80th birthday reception held last Thursday in Abeokuta.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former president warned purveyors of fake news to have a rethink.

Obasanjo insisted that he has not seen the president since July 2022 when the former visited him as part of his campaign for the last general election.

The former military ruler later declared his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a few weeks before the election.

The statement read: “The former president condemned the fake post, which also lifted a banter conversation that took place between the two when he played host to the former Lagos State governor last year before the country’s general elections this year.

READ ALSO: Obasanjo tasks incoming Tinubu govt to end ethnic divisions caused by 2023 elections

“The ex-president, who is now in South Africa for the burial of his friend and brother, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi holding today, said the architect of the fake disjointed and sickened post should rather look elsewhere for the work he/she is looking for and not through him.

“He added: ‘I have not seen Bola Tinubu since he visited me in my house in Abeokuta when he was campaigning. Secondly, I was at the church and NOT the reception for Alake’s 80th birthday reception.”

“To put the content of the video in proper perspective, it happened that during Tinubu’s visit to his house last year, he met the former President playing his favorite traditional game (ayo) and he started the banter, jokingly telling the former President that he was shocked to see him playing the ayo game at that time of the day.

“Spontaneously, as he was getting up from his chair to welcome him and other accompanying visitors, Obasanjo responded: ‘When I don’t have a job. If you are ready to give me a job, I am ready to do it.’

“Shortly after, Tinubu was heard praying for longevity on Obasanjo’s life, as they both walked into the sitting room with others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now