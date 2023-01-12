Obasanjo dismisses claims on planned manipulation of 2023 election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has dismissed claims of an alleged plot to manipulate next month’s election.

There were insinuations that the ex-president was working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the elections in favour of his preferred candidate.

Obasanjo had on New Year announced his endorsement of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for the February 25 election.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the former military ruler described the reports on the alleged plan between Obasanjo and INEC to rig the election as an outright falsehood.

The statement read: “The former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is not responsible for the viral stories on some discredited platforms on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Ortom backs Obasanjo, says Peter Obi is the president Nigeria needs now

“The viral trending story on the alleged plan by the former President to collude with the electoral body in the presidential election of February 25 is completely false.

“Also, apart from the letters dated January 1, 2023, respectively, one, that which was addressed to the Nigerian youth and the other to Prof. Toyin Falola on his 70th birthday, there has been no other public or private letter written to anybody by the former President.

“The reading public is for the umpteenth time, reminded that only statements duly signed by His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, or by his Media Assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi are to be allowed into the media space.

“If need be, necessary checks can be made to confirm the authenticity of such documents before publication to avoid any embarrassment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now