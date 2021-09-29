Obasanjo disowns statement on Araraume’s appointment as NNPC chairman

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday dismissed claims that he criticized the appointment of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume as Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Board.

There were claims on social media that the ex-President faulted the appointment of the former Imo State senator into the NNPC Board, saying he was corrupt and incapable of leading the state-owned oil corporation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on September 19, approved the appointment of Araraume as Chairman of the NNPC Board.



In a statement issued by his lawyer, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Obasanjo insisted that he would never make a statement without reflecting on its consequences.

The former President noted that Buhari as a sitting President has the prerogative to appoint anyone he thinks would help him realise the objectives of his government.”

He expressed optimism that the nation’s economy would record a positive turnaround in no distant future.

