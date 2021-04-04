 Obasanjo, Gumi urge Nigerian govt to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers, others | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Obasanjo, Gumi urge Nigerian govt to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers, others

Published

20 mins ago

on

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to establish special courts to try bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the country.

The duo made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of their closed-door meeting held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.

They also urged the federal government to take up the issue of insecurity with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The communiqué read: “The Federal Government should take the issue up seriously within ECOWAS to work for a regional solution.

READ ALSO: Sheikh Gumi accuses lawmakers of being responsible for insecurity in Nigeria

“Every community must be encouraged and empowered to stand firm and strong against criminals.

“There should be protection and reward covertly for whistleblowers against criminals living in the community.

“Special courts should be created to deal promptly with cases of banditry, kidnapping, ransom demanding, and unlawful carrying of weapons.

“Let the slogan be: Security is the responsibility of all Nigerians. We agree to continue to work together for solutions for the security of Nigeria and to seek others to join us as we widely circulate our joint statement.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations4 days ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations2 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Sports22 hours ago

13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival

At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites AFCON 2019: Uganda coach tips Nigeria, Senegal & Morocco as favourites
Sports3 days ago

Unbeaten Super Eagles to discover AFCON group foes June 25

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations...
Sports4 days ago

Stadium Australia to host final of 32-team 2023 Women’s W’Cup

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand will have its...
Sports4 days ago

Osaka’s 23-match winning run ended in Miami Open quarters

Naomi Osaka finally tasted defeat for the first time in 24 matches after she lost to Maria Sakkari in the...
Sports4 days ago

Oshoala scores against Man City as Barca Ladies reach Champions League semis

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala was on target again as Barcelona Ladies held on to clinch a Champions League semifinal...

Latest Tech News

Tech1 day ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
Latest2 days ago

She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...
Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics Amid Republican discord, Trump insists he’s going to stay in politics
Latest4 days ago

Donald Trump launches website after social media ban

Former US President, Donald Trump, has resurfaced online following the launch of his “Official Website Of The 45th President.” The...
Latest4 days ago

Nigeria’s Curacel closes $450k pre-seed round to fund expansion. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Curacel closes...
Latest5 days ago

Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls out remote freelancer management tool. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CodeLn rolls...