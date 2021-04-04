Obasanjo, Gumi urge Nigerian govt to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers, others | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Obasanjo, Gumi urge Nigerian govt to establish special courts for bandits, kidnappers, others
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to establish special courts to try bandits, kidnappers and other criminals in the country.
The duo made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of their closed-door meeting held at the Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta.
They also urged the federal government to take up the issue of insecurity with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
The communiqué read: “The Federal Government should take the issue up seriously within ECOWAS to work for a regional solution.
READ ALSO: Sheikh Gumi accuses lawmakers of being responsible for insecurity in Nigeria
“Every community must be encouraged and empowered to stand firm and strong against criminals.
“There should be protection and reward covertly for whistleblowers against criminals living in the community.
“Special courts should be created to deal promptly with cases of banditry, kidnapping, ransom demanding, and unlawful carrying of weapons.
“Let the slogan be: Security is the responsibility of all Nigerians. We agree to continue to work together for solutions for the security of Nigeria and to seek others to join us as we widely circulate our joint statement.”
