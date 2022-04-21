Obasanjo laments worsening insecurity in Nigeria, offers solutions

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented the security crises ravaging most parts of the country.

He added that the situation could be addressed through the prompt establishment of state policing.

Obasanjo, who made the call when he hosted the leadership of the National Association of Ex-local Government Chairmen in Nigeria at his residence in Abeokuta on Thursday, stressed that Nigeria was in dire need of genuine solutions.

According to him, “our situation in Nigeria concerns everyone, particularly the case of terrorism. It has gotten over the issue of community police.

“It is now State Police. It is from that State Police that we can now be talking about community police,” the ex-president added.

Obasanjo also moved for immediate strengthening and autonomy of the traditional system and local government administration, adding that it would bring some meaningful redrees in the country.

“I believe there is a need to enable that tier of government to work truly like a local government. They have their own Executive, Judiciary and Legislature.

“They were working and were very visible. Building and managing roads, looking into education, health, local administration, agriculture. But they were all gone,” he said.

