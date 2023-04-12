Obasanjo leads West African elders’ pre-election mission to Sierra Leone

The West African Elders’ Forum (WAEF) has deployed a pre-election fact-finding mission to Sierra Leone, ahead of the country’s general elections slated for June.

The Communications Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Ominabo, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the team was led by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Also on the team were former President Goodluck Jonathan and Gambia’s former Vice President, Fatoumata Tambajang.

He said that the team would interface with major political leaders and other key stakeholders in Sierra Leone to deepen the confidence and trust of the citizens in the electoral process.

The statement read: “The two-day mission in support of inclusive and peaceful general elections is billed to begin today (Wednesday).



“Members of the missions will hold consultations with the country’s political actors and stakeholders, including the civil society, Diplomatic Corps, Electoral Management Bodies, and Agencies.

“This is in a bid to ascertain the level of preparedness towards conducting free, fair, and credible elections.”

Ominabo noted that the mission to Sierra Leone was in line with the forum’s desire to promote preventive diplomacy as a means of reducing electoral-related tension and violence in Africa.

June elections will be Sierra Leone’s sixth and fifth since the country ended its civil war in 2002.

