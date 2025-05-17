Obasanjo offers solution to ending poverty in Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on African nations to confront poverty with urgency and purpose, drawing attention to China’s remarkable feat of lifting 700 million people out of poverty as a benchmark for what is possible on the continent.

Obasanjo made the remarks on Friday at a leadership lecture hosted by media entrepreneur Dele Momodu, themed “How to End Hunger and Poverty in Africa”, held in Victoria Island, Lagos. The event brought together dignitaries including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“Before we talk about food, we must first talk about security,” Obasanjo stated. “Education is one of the most powerful tools we can deploy to eradicate poverty. Where there is no education, poverty becomes inevitable.”

Speaking with conviction shaped by decades of leadership experience, Obasanjo identified leadership as the most critical factor in Africa’s fight against poverty. “Leadership is the greatest ingredient for ending poverty,” he said. “To get it right, we must ensure that no child is left uneducated.”

The former president emphasized that Nigeria has the resources and potential to overcome poverty and hunger, but warned that achieving this would require integrity, discipline, and good governance. “Nigeria has no business with abject poverty,” he insisted. “If China can lift 700 million people out of poverty, we too can do it.”

Obasanjo cautioned that failure to act decisively could have grave consequences, describing the current state of widespread poverty as a “gunpowder keg” waiting to explode. “If we don’t take responsibility, we all sit on a gunpowder keg,” he warned. “Until we banish poverty in Africa, the international community will not take us seriously.”

Echoing Obasanjo’s call, the Ooni of Ife stressed the importance of patriotism and unity in combating poverty. He noted that meaningful change would require a collective effort and a renewed commitment to nation-building.

Governor Ademola Adeleke, who also spoke at the event, praised Momodu for his contribution to leadership development through the newly launched centre. He shared insights into ongoing developmental projects in Osun State, highlighting education and infrastructure as priorities.

