Obasanjo or Jonathan? Ex-President fingered in plot to force Buhari’s resignation from office | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Obasanjo or Jonathan? Ex-President fingered in plot to force Buhari’s resignation from office
The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) on Sunday accused a former President and “a gang of conspirators” of orchestrating a plot to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari from office.
The BMO in a statement issued by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju; and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke; warned the ex-President and his cohorts to quickly perish the thought and save the country from avoidable constitutional crisis and civil unrest.
The group described as reckless and anti-Nigeria the move by the “conspirators” to recourse to unconstitutional means to force President Buhari’s resignation.
However, the BMO was silent on the identity of the ex-President behind the purported plot to remove Buhari.
Aside Buhari, Nigeria has produced three Presidents since the return of democracy in 1999.
These are Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and Goodluck Jonathan.
While Yar’Adua died in 2010, Obasanjo and Jonathan are the country’s two former Presidents still alive.
READ ALSO: Jonathan’s failure to honour agreement cause of insecurity —Northern group
The statement read: “Our highly reliable security sources have informed us of the determination of the former President to go ahead with a plan to cause disaffection in the country through a planned conference of so-called eminent Nigerians.
“While the Conference ostensibly aims to review the state of the nation, we can authoritatively confirm that it is actually a premeditated plan to create confusion in the polity by calling President Buhari to resign after a supposed vote of no confidence.
“Our Security sources said the worries over this latest move by the former leader is not so much about the illegality of the planned declaration but the anarchical mindset behind it, especially given the growing resurgence of the military putsch in the West African sub-region. Any appearance of national confusion, even if scripted without any basis, could fuel unreasoned confusion.
“We, therefore, call on Nigerians to be wary of manoeuvres by people who are desperate to erode the foundation of our hard-fought democracy to further the agenda of a desperate, bumptious, and self-serving group of elites besotted with power to the point that they are ready to throw the country into a contrived pandemonium to remain relevant.”
